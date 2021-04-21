Mauldin Police asking for public’s help locating missing toddler

Nautica Anderson (Mauldin Police Department)

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) — Mauldin Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 2-year-old.

According to police, Nautica Anderson was taken from his custodial guardian by Brittni Ines Martin, his biological mother, on Tuesday in Mauldin.

Nautica is 2’6″ tall and roughly 30 pounds. He is missing his two front teeth and was last seen wearing blue joggers and a Mario shirt.

Mauldin Police said they do not feel the child is in any danger at this time. The child and Brittni Martin were last known to be in the Spartanburg area.

Anyone with information regarding Nautica or Brittni Martin is asked to contact Mauldin Police at 864-289-8900 or 911.

