McDowell County deputies searching for stolen Bigfoot statue

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — McDowell County deputies are searching for a stolen Bigfoot statue and the person who took it.

A resident on Zion Hill Road reported last week that someone had nabbed the three foot tall, 150 pound, gray concrete statue from his front yard. Deputies said the theft happened sometime between 12 p.m. February 8 and 3 p.m. February 9.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the statue is asked to call Det. Lambert at 652-2237 or crime stoppers at 652-7463.

