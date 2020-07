GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Michelin, alongside state leaders in healthcare and education, will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning urging residents to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Dr. Linda Bell, State of South Carolina Epidemiologist, and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will be among those participating in the conference.

The news conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Michelin’s North American Headquarters in Greenville.