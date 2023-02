SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Michelin is hosting a career fair Wednesday in Spartanburg County.

The hiring event will be at Spartanburg Community College’s Tyger River Campus, which is located at 1875 East Main St. (Hwy 290) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Michelin is seeking to hire production operators.

If interested, prior to the event, please apply for the “Spartanburg SC Production Operator” position online.