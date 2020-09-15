Middle and High School students move to face-to-face instruction in Anderson School District One

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Middle and High School students in Anderson School District One will be in the classroom every day of the week. Starting Thursday, secondary educational students will switch from the hybrid schedule,to a full face-to-face model.

“I really don’t agree with going with the in-person full-time. I understand it’s every parent’s right to choose which is best for their child, but with this virus numbers going up, I think they should’ve just kept schools closed,” said Michelle Mosely, district parent.

Superintendent Robbie Binnicker said parents were included in the decision-making process, and many factors were considered.

“We have a task force, a health and safety task force that meets weekly that really looks at the numbers kind of analyzes the Anderson County and the Anderson School District One individual school numbers as far as cases of COVID,” Binnicker said.

Tiffany Estes, Director of Planning and Development for the District, looks at the trends on a daily bases. It then goes into multiple reports for internal and public display.

“Every evening, Mr. Binnicker and I get a report from Emergency Management from Anderson County and what that includes is the number of positive cases in Anderson County by zip codes,” Estes said. “And we are able to extrapolate the data for Anderson One zip codes that feed into our schools,” she added.

The District said there are cases here and there, but they have confidence in their safety protocols.

“We’ve had a handful of cases we’ve had no pockets of where we’ve had multiple students at a particular school. It’s been a handful of students and staff across the district, those numbers have really been kept low,” Binnicker said.

“We clean in between classes as well as at the end of the day. We do a thorough deep cleaning of the entire school at the end of each day,” Binnicker said.

Mosely said she’s trusting the district, but still a little concerned at the same time.

“So I do think the school is doing the best they can,” Mosely said. “Still a little worried,” she added.

Anderson School District one updates their online database at 6 p.m. each day. The database COVID-19 cases among students and teachers across the district.