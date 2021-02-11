Mindset Coach talks time investment for National Time Management Month

Sprtanburg, S.C. (WSPA) It’s National Time Management Month and many people are struggling to stay on task because of the pandemic.

With a change of schedule, many people feel they start the day, catching up, but mindset coach Jeanice Sherai said it can help to look at your day as an opportunity to invest your time instead of worry about managing it.

Sherai said it can be helpful to do an audit of your time, writing down times when you are being idle, watching TV or not doing something on your list of needs or wants for the day.

Having two lists, a need to get done and a want to get done, can help you make priorities and not be hard on yourself for not accomplishing everything you have written down.

She also said you can schedule your time in half days, making it more manageable. You can also label days as rest days, focus days and reactive days to decide when to spend time with friends, do work or catch up on rest.

