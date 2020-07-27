Miss South Carolina USA pageant postponed due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – For many, the road ahead for the remainder of 2020 is clouded with uncertainty. Now we can add the Miss South Carolina USA pageant to the growing list of events that are postponed.

According to pageant officials at RPM productions, this decision comes after the growing number of cases in S.C. and their need to keep spectators and contestants virus-free.

“The biggest thing was relief. It’s just one of those times where you’re uncertain. Even the people who aren’t necessarily at risk such as the younger people, it’s their family members that come. Their moms, their dads, their grandparents and they all want to be apart of this,” Ryan Miles, co-director at RPM Productions, said.

Miles told 7 News that pageants are meant to have a live audience, they’re a part of the experience and ticket sales cover a large portion of costs for the pageant, so going virtual is not an option.

This means Hannah Jane Curry, the current queen from Greenville, SC will get to keep her crown and hold the title of Miss S.C. USA for a bit longer than she expected.

“This is something I never would have expected. I don’t think anybody could have expected something like this that is worldwide, global and affecting our country in this sort of way,” Hannah Jane Curry, Miss S.C. 2020, said.

Although her efforts with philanthropy have not slowed down, she’s definitely shifted the way she interacts with people which allows her to safely help out the community.

“I’ve been able to do some things in my community. I wear a mask like always because that’s what we need to do to keep safe. I’ve been able to donate lots of things such as money and different resources to different charities,” Curry said.

Curry said she will be partnering with USC to read books to children virtually. She’s expecting to compete on the Miss USA stage this Fall but officials have not released a date for the event yet.

The Miss S.C. USA pageant is expected to be held in March 2021 in Charleston, S.C. Pageant officials will continue to monitor the state of the pandemic to decide which precautions to take when the time comes.

For more information about Miss S.C. USA pageant, please click here.