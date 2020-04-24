Mobile protest against McMaster’s executive order closing non-essential businesses

Live Now
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A mobile protest against Gov. McMaster’s executive order closing non-essential businesses in S.C. amid COVID-19 concerns is scheduled for noon Friday in Columbia.

The protest is expected to last an hour, according to the organizing group Drive to Thrive.

The group asked for participants to honk their car horn at 12:30 p.m. for a period of 1 minute.

McMaster’s order closed non-essential, close-contact businesses, venues, and activities in South Carolina.

Full list of businesses closed as a result of the executive order:

  • Entertainment venues and facilities as follows:
    • Night clubs
    • Bowling alleys
    • Arcades
    • Concert venues
    • Theaters, auditoriums, and performing arts centers
    • Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums, and planetariums)
    • Racetracks
    • Indoor children’s play areas (excluding daycare facilities)
    • Adult entertainment venues
    • Bingo halls
    • Venues operated by social clubs
  • Recreational and athletic facilities and activities as follows:
    • Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
    • Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
    • Group exercise facilities, to include yoga, barre, and spin studios or facilities
    • Spectator sports
    • Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person
    • Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
    • Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
  • Close-contact service providers as follows:
    • Barber shops
    • Hair salons
    • Waxing salons
    • Threading salons
    • Nail salons and spas
    • Body-art facilities and tattoo services
    • Tanning salons
    • Massage-therapy establishments and massage services

WSPA will stream the protest live on WSPA.com and on our Facebook page.

