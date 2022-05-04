COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A State Grand Jury on Wednesday issued three superseding indictments against disgraced Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh and his associates.

Those indicted with Murdaugh include his longtime friend and fellow lawyer, Corey Fleming, and Russll Laffitte, a former banker at Palmetto State Bank.

The following description of the charges was provided by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson:

In the first superseding April indictment, 2022-GS-47-01, venued in Hampton County, the State Grand Jury charges Murdaugh and Laffitte together with one count of Criminal Conspiracy for allegedly conspiring to surreptitiously misappropriate to Murdaugh $350,245.08 in funds Laffitte held in trust as conservator for Natasha Thomas at Palmetto State Bank. The indictment further charges Laffitte individually for Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More than $10,000 (2 counts); and Computer Crime, Value More than $10,000; in connection with the alleged scheme.

In the second superseding April indictment, 2022-GS-47-02, venued in Hampton County, the State Grand Jury charges Murdaugh and Laffitte together with one count of Criminal Conspiracy for allegedly conspiring to surreptitiously misappropriate to Murdaugh $309,581.46 in funds Laffitte held in trust as conservator for Hakeem L. Pinckney and his Estate at Palmetto State Bank, in order in part to allow Murdaugh to pay back loans Laffitte had issued to him from client funds in an unrelated case in which Laffitte also served as a fiduciary. The indictment further charges Laffitte individually for Computer Crime, Value More than $10,000, and Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More than $10,000, in connection with the alleged scheme.

The second superseding April indictment additionally charges Murdaugh and Fleming together with one count of Criminal Conspiracy for allegedly conspiring to surreptitiously misappropriate to Murdaugh $89,133.44 in funds Fleming held in trust as attorney for Pamela Pinckney. The indictment further charges Fleming individually for Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More than $10,000 in connection with the alleged scheme. Independent of the conspiracy, the indictment additionally charges Fleming individually for Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More than $2,000, but less than $10,000; and Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value Less than $2,000; in connection with his alleged use of funds he held in trust as attorney for Pamela Pinckney totaling $8,078.46, for personal expenses to take himself, Murdaugh, and another attorney on a private plane to the 2012 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Finally, the indictment also charges Fleming individually for Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More than $2,000, but less than $10,000, for allegedly misappropriating to Murdaugh $4,560.00 in funds Fleming held in trust as attorney for Pamela Pinckney, under the false and fictitious guise of unspecific case expenses.

In the third superseding April indictment, 2022-GS-47-03, venued in Allendale County, the State Grand Jury charges Murdaugh and Laffitte together with one count of Criminal Conspiracy for allegedly conspiring to surreptitiously misappropriate to Murdaugh $1,172,945.76 in funds Laffitte controlled at Palmetto State Bank, in order in part to allow Murdaugh to pay back loans Laffitte had issued to him from client funds in an unrelated case in which Laffitte served as a fiduciary. The indictment further charges Laffitte as an aider and abettor to Murdaugh in 12 counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More than $10,000, in connection with the alleged scheme.

The Grand Jury has issued 79 charges total against Murdaugh and indicted him for schemes to defraud victims of $8,492,888.31.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.