More child sex crime charges brought against two babysitters in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Additional charges were announced against a man and woman in Greenville County accused of sex crimes involving young children.

Last week, the sheriff’s office announced investigators received a tip from a social media platform about a video flagged by the company containing graphic material involving three young children performing sex acts on an adult.

The video led to the arrests of 23-year-old Donovan Williams and 22-year-old Brooke Schmitz. Deputies said the suspects committed sex crimes against multiple children by offering child homecare services to parents in need of a babysitter.

Since the announcement of their arrests, investigators have identified six total victims, all between the ages of three months and 7-years-old.

In additional to first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, Schmitz now faces 17 additional charges including: accessory before the fact of a felony, nine counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, four counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators also brought additional charges against Williams including: two counts of accessory before the fact of a felony, four counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Both Schmitz and Williams are being held without bond.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have had contact with the pair concerning watching their children to call 864-467-4704 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.