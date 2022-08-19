COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday a State Grand Jury has handed down additional indictments against Alex Murdaugh and two associates.

According to Wilson’s office, Alex Murdaugh was indicted for four counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses Value $10,000 or More, two counts of Money Laundering Value $20,000 – $100,000, one count of Money Laundering Value $100,000 or More, two counts of Computer Crime Value More Than $10,000.

Spencer Roberts was indicted for one count of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses Value $10,000 or More, one count of Money Laundering Value $20,000 – $100,000, one count of Computer Crime Value More Than $10,000, and one count of Insurance Fraud.

Jerry Rivers was indicted for Obstruction of Justice.

DEVELOPING… CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES