More than 600 Anderson Co. families receive free Thanksgiving meals in massive drive-thru distribution

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–Hundreds of Anderson County families received free Thanksgiving food for their entire families on Monday.

This was the first time Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM), and the United Way of Anderson County, partnered together for a Thanksgiving giveaway on a large scale.

Dozens of smiling faces, and pairs of hands were at work, as more than 600 families received Thanksgiving packages during a drive-thru distribution.

“We’re so excited that this is our inaugural drive-thru turkey giveaway. COVID has done some positive things, and this is one of those,” said Kristi King-Brock, Executive Director, at AIM.

“The majority of the folks in this line, really need this assistance and they’re not sure where they would get a turkey and a Thanksgiving meal were it not for this outreach,” King-Brock said.

“Without this, my family would have no Thanksgiving meal. And my dad passed away recently, this year, and so I’m heavy in debt as a result. A lot of extra cost,” a woman said.

“And I just want to say that it means a lot to the people of Anderson County, that people care so much especially during this time of COVID-19,” the woman added.

It’s the reason businesses and schools like Tri-County Technical College wanted to join in on the effort.

Families received a turkey, along with all the trimmings–like macaroni and cheese, vegetables, and mash potatoes.

“It was important for my team and I to volunteer today, to impact lives of others in our community,” said Marcia Leake, Associate Vice-President of Human Resources at Tri-County Technical College. “It feels great to make people smile,” she said.

Many people were in line since five this morning. Betty Hill waited for two hours to get food for her neighbor. Hill said by coming out to the giveaway, she felt loved.

“It makes me feel good because they’re showing their love. Love means a lot. It shows, if you put it in actions, that’s what it shows. They showing that they love us,” Hill said. “I mean a lot of people say they love you with lips, but they putting it in action. Look at all the cars and the people out here,” Hill added.

“I realize how blessed I am, that I will be able to sit down with my family and have the food that I need. And it truly is a blessing to be able to provide that to others who don’t have that,” King-Brock said.

An express of kindness and joy, several people said they need as they long for better days ahead.

“I think it gives us some hope because we need hope in this time of uncertainty,” a resident said.

King-Brock said AIM will soon have a ribbon cutting event to unveil their new permanent drive-thru food pantry, along with an United Way Financial Stability Center at their office. It’ll take place on December 16th, at 11 a.m.

Organizers with AIM and the United Way of Anderson County said, they’re always welcoming donations to help more families during the holiday season.

Click here to learn how you can help AIM, and the United Way of Anderson County.