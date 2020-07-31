More volunteers are welcomed to assist Anderson Co. Fire with demands

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — Amid the pandemic, Anderson County Fire crews are not only responding to fires, but also other emergencies.

Nowadays, Anderson County Fire trucks are not just spotted near hot flames.

“Assisting a lot more wrecks now than what we’re having first of the year. When everybody was quarantined it wasn’t a lot of people out driving, and you can tell it’s starting to pick up now,” said Chief Jimmy Sutherland, Anderson County Fire Department.

Since the top of the year, the county’s fire department has assisted EMS with more wrecks and medical lifts, and the men behind the suits are volunteers.

“In all of our districts we can always use extra people,” Chief Sutherland said.

They have more than 900 volunteer firefighters on the roster to help with all calls. Chief Sutherland said it’s enough manpower, but they can always use more.

“It’s according to what day it is of the week and what section of the County it’s in, sometimes we are short because you know a lot of them got first shift workers,” Chief Sutherland said.

Sutherland said they’e still holding steady with the demand, but the stations open its doors to everyone willing to help, including young people.

“I just say, young people it’s a good opportunity for volunteer work. And just helping your community, and helping people,” Chief Sutherland said.

Of course, all volunteers are trained for things like fires, accidents, and more. They’ve also added more to their Infectious Control Policy for COVID-19 safety.

“Your gloves, your masks, just protection. And you know if we help EMS, our dispatchers ask a lot of questions, and if it’s something to do with that, we kind of limit the people we see in, and making sure they got the equipment they need to help EMS,” Chief Sutherland said.

