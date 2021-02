SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The driver of a motorcycle was killed Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of the motorcycle was travelling north on Silver Lake Road when a pickup travelling south turned onto Dillard Road and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle died on the scene.

The driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.