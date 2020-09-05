Motorcyclist dies following overnight collision in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after an early morning collision in Greenville County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

In a release from SCHP, troopers said the collision occurred around 3:35 a.m. Saturday morning on SC Highway 291 (N. Pleasantburg Drive) near Cypress Street just north of Greenville.

The release states that a person driving a 2005 Lincoln SUV was turning onto 291 from Worley road when a motorcyclist driving a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling south on 291 disregarded the traffic signal and struck the Lincoln.

SCHP confirmed the motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Their identity has not yet been released.