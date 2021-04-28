Motorcyclist dies from burns suffered in fuel spill in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A motorcyclist has died following an accident involving the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on April 25.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcyclist and their passenger were burned on April 25 after the bike tilted and spilled fuel.

Deputies said two officers were parked at the intersection of Neely Ferry Road and Wasson Gin Road at about 5 p.m. The officers saw a motorcycle, which was believed to be have just eluded law enforcement during an attempted traffic stop, drive in front of them and stop.

The officers made contact with the driver then assisted the motorcyclist and their passenger off of the bike, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the motorcycle did not have a gas cap and spilled fuel, causing a fire. The officers worked to quickly extinguish the fire.

The driver of the motorcycle was badly burned and flown to the Augusta Burn Center, according to the sheriff’s office. The passenger was suffered a burn to the foot.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, 60-year-old Michael Henry Miller died on April 27 after being flown to Augusta Burn Center. The case remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending.