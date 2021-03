SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to highway patrol, the unidentified driver of the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Brockman-McClimon Road around five miles south of Greer.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The other driver involved in the crash was unharmed.