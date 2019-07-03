Multi-million dollar home destroyed in Buncombe Co. fire

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A multi-million dollar home was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning in Buncombe County.

The fire happened around 4:30am at a home on Webb Cove Road in the Beaverdam area north of Asheville.

According to the Reems Creek Fire Department, the 10,000 square foot, $3.1 million home was being renovated at the time of the fire.

Reems Creek Fire Department was assisted at the by Asheville Fire Department, Woodfin Fire Department, Weaverville Fire Department and Buncombe County EMS.

