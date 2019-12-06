Multiple people dead after police pursuit involving stolen UPS truck ends in shootout in Miami

MIAMI (AP) – The FBI says four people, including a UPS driver, were killed after robbers stole the driver’s truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy Florida intersection during rush hour.

FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro says both robbers were shot and killed, and the fourth victim was in a nearby vehicle when shots rang out at a crowded intersection in Miramar.

The incident began about 20 miles south during a robbery at a Coral Gables jewelry store.

