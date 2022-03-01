LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple schools in Laurens were on lockdown after shots were fired.

Officers with the Laurens Police Department said they received a call at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday in reference to shots being fired near Pinehaven Street and West Main Street.

According to LPD, officers arrived in minutes and arrested the suspect, who still had the gun. For precaution, officers had local schools enter into lockdown until the suspect was taken into custody.

Officials said no one was harmed or injured. This is no threat to the public or any school.