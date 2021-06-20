Multiple shooting incidents under investigation by York Co. Sheriff’s Office

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The York County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating multiple shooting incidents that happened Saturday night.

Deputies are investigating an incident where at least three people were shot at a Juneteenth celebration in Clover.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oakridge Road and Bellaire Circle, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to the area after a 911 call about multiple gunshots that were fired during a Juneteenth celebration.

Once on scene, deputies discovered three people were shot. Two of the three victims were taken by personal vehicles to the hospital. The third victim, a 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

According to the sheriff’s office, all victims were residents of Gaston County .

The sheriff’s office said in addition to the three victims, multiple cars were shot during the incident.

During a separate incident that happened about 10:55 p.m. near Regal Road and Oakridge Road, deputies are investigating a road rage confrontation with gunshots fired.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told deputies that a car leaving the same Juneteenth celebration abruptly pulled in front of their car which nearly caused a crash.

The victim told deputies that he flashed his lights and honked his horn at the car.

Deputies said the suspect’s car pulled beside the victim and fired shots into the side of the car.

The victim’s wife and two minor children were also in the car.

Deputies said a bullet hole was found in the right rear passenager door where one of the children was sitting.

Deputies described the suspect as as a Black male with dreadlock hair driving a dark-colored four-door

Chevrolet Malibu with a Georgia license plate.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 628-3059.