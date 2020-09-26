Muschamp F-bomb video goes viral

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A video of South Carolina Head Coach Will Muschamp using the F-word went viral on Saturday ahead of the team’s season-opener versus Tennessee.

The video was posted to Twitter Saturday afternoon. It shows Muschamp addressing the camera saying, “It’s time for Carolina football, so get the f*** out of your seats! Spurs up!”

A university spokesman confirmed to 7News that the video was filmed approximately two years ago, and that it was an outtake not intended for public release.

Muschamp is expected to address the video following tonight’s game.

South Carolina takes on Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

