Myrtle Beach mayor discussing mask mandate with city manager

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune will discuss with the city manager on Thursday morning making masks mandatory in public spaces, she confirmed to News13.

“We are considering it, however, it still has to be discussed with Council,” Bethune said.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Wednesday cities could legally pass mask mandates. “Based on court precedent, simply requiring someone to wear a mask at the grocery store … does not constitute a violation of rights,” Wilson said.

Horry County set another record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with 183 positive tests. The daily rate of cases spiked 850 percent from four weeks ago, according to DHEC data.

Six states have warned people about visiting Myrtle Beach. “Myrtle Beach is one area that we are seeing causing outbreaks in other states and in Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky. “We need people to be really careful.”

Governor Henry McMaster has resisted any statewide mask mandate, citing not enough law enforcement to force people to comply. Instead, DHEC has used strongly-worded statements, writing last week, “It is essential that each of us, every day, wear a mask in public and stay physically distanced from others.”

When News13 set up a camera on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard on Monday, only 12 percent of the people who passed by wore a mask.