N. Carolina enters second phase of reopening

HENDERSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) — North Carolina entered Phase Two of reopening Friday at 5 p.m.
The move, announced Wednesday by Gov. Roy Cooper, lifts the state’s Stay-at-Home Order and transitions operations to Safer-at–Home recommendations.
Phase Two allows several several changes to specific business operations:
- Restaurants can reopen dining rooms at partial capacity with special distancing and sanitizing protocols in effect.
- Child care facilities can reopen to all children, as long as facilities follow state health guidelines.
- Personal care businesses (barbershops, nail salons), tattoo shops and massage parlors can reopen with distancing and sanitizing protocols in effect.
- Overnight camps can now reopen as long as they follow health guidance.
- Pools can reopen at 50% capacity with safety protocols.
- People can gather in groups of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.
- Large entertainment venues can reopen as long as they limit mass gatherings.
You can read the full order here.
However, certain orders remain in place under Phase Two:
- Public playgrounds remain closed.
- Bars and nightclubs remain closed; however, bars can operate if they serve food.
- Entertainment venues remain closed.
- Gyms, fitness centers and other physical activity studios remain closed.
- Teleworking is encouraged by the state when possible.