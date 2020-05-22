N. Carolina enters second phase of reopening

HENDERSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) — North Carolina entered Phase Two of reopening Friday at 5 p.m.

The move, announced Wednesday by Gov. Roy Cooper, lifts the state’s Stay-at-Home Order and transitions operations to Safer-at–Home recommendations.

Phase Two allows several several changes to specific business operations:

Restaurants can reopen dining rooms at partial capacity with special distancing and sanitizing protocols in effect.

Child care facilities can reopen to all children, as long as facilities follow state health guidelines.

Personal care businesses (barbershops, nail salons), tattoo shops and massage parlors can reopen with distancing and sanitizing protocols in effect.

Overnight camps can now reopen as long as they follow health guidance.

Pools can reopen at 50% capacity with safety protocols.

People can gather in groups of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

Large entertainment venues can reopen as long as they limit mass gatherings.

You can read the full order here.

However, certain orders remain in place under Phase Two: