N. Carolina enters second phase of reopening

HENDERSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) — North Carolina entered Phase Two of reopening Friday at 5 p.m.

The move, announced Wednesday by Gov. Roy Cooper, lifts the state’s Stay-at-Home Order and transitions operations to Safer-at–Home recommendations.

Phase Two allows several several changes to specific business operations:

  • Restaurants can reopen dining rooms at partial capacity with special distancing and sanitizing protocols in effect.
  • Child care facilities can reopen to all children, as long as facilities follow state health guidelines.
  • Personal care businesses (barbershops, nail salons), tattoo shops and massage parlors can reopen with distancing and sanitizing protocols in effect.
  • Overnight camps can now reopen as long as they follow health guidance.
  • Pools can reopen at 50% capacity with safety protocols.
  • People can gather in groups of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.
  • Large entertainment venues can reopen as long as they limit mass gatherings.

You can read the full order here.

However, certain orders remain in place under Phase Two:

  • Public playgrounds remain closed.
  • Bars and nightclubs remain closed; however, bars can operate if they serve food.
  • Entertainment venues remain closed.
  • Gyms, fitness centers and other physical activity studios remain closed.
  • Teleworking is encouraged by the state when possible.

