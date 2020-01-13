National Championship Kickoff: Clemson takes on LSU

New Orleans, LA (WSPA) – It’s almost time for the biggest game of the college football season! Clemson will take on the undefeated LSU Tigers in the Superdome (kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST).

Thirteen years since its last national title in the Bowl Championship Series, LSU is now seeking its first CFP national championship.













College Football National Championship January 13, 2020 (WSPA.com)

Clemson, the defending national champions, are now vying for their third CFP title win in four years, further solidifying their current dynasty.

Both teams are going into the game undefeated (14-0), but it appears LSU has an advantage: Heisman winner Joe Burrow. In the CFP semifinals, Burrow accounted for seven touchdowns (with another score on the ground) when LSU crushed No. 4 Oklahoma, 63-28. But Clemson’s top-ranked defense may just be able to slow down LSU’s offense–something no other team has accomplished this season. Their pass-defense statistics are almost as impressive as Burrow’s numbers. Clemson rose up from a 16-0 deficit to defeat No. 2 Ohio State, 29-23 in the CFP semifinals.

With President Trump among the attendees, security will be heightened around the Superdome and in the Central Business District and French Quarter. This will be his first sporting event of the new year and third of the season. Trump also attended the LSU vs. Bama game in 2019.

WSPA will have all the latest coverage of the game and local reaction!