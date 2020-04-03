1  of  13
Closings and Delays
NC reports 2,093 coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials now say 19 residents have died from coronavirus-related complications.

That new figure was released Friday morning as the total number of cases reached 2,093.

A total of 86 counties are reporting COVID-19 cases.

The number of hospitalized patients reached 259 on Friday.

Of the 19 coronavirus-related deaths, 79 percent have been ages 65 or older. No one under the age of 25 has died from the virus in North Carolina.

Mecklenburg County has 564 cases, Wake County has 258.

On Thursday, Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services urged residents to stay at home.

Friday’s numbers come as a record-long streak of U.S. job growth ended suddenly in March.

Employers cut 701,000 jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic that’s all but shut down the U.S. economy.

The U.S. unemployment rate jumped to 4.4 percent from a 50-year low of 3.5 percent.

