NC reports highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations amid pandemic

Top Stories

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of patients hospitalized in relation to COVID-19 in North Carolina reached a new high on Tuesday with 829.

The previous record was set Saturday with 823.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said 751 lab-confirmed cases were added over the last 24 hours from 12,942 completed tests.

The data marks a decline in confirmed cases since June 14.

North Carolina has a total of 45,853 lab-confirmed cases and 651,421 completed tests.

NCDHHS said 1,154 deaths are being attributed to COVID-19.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he would make an announcement concern the state’s next steps in the pandemic.

Phase Two is slated to end June 26.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories