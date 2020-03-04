Nearly one month after Spartanburg tornado, cleanup continues

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Friday will mark one month since an EF-1 tornado spun up in Spartanburg and left a 10-mile-long path of destruction. For many, the road to recovery is a long one.

Driving down some of the hardest hit neighborhoods reveals damage from the storm still looks surprisingly fresh.

Alice Hatcher Henderson lives in one of the worst-hit areas off Marlin Drive. On Wednesday, her driveway was finally getting cleared of debris.

Henderson, who lives with her husband Don, told 7News what was going through her mind as the tornado toppled trees across her property: “I hope we survive.”

“We just hid in the closet,” she said.

Their roof is propped up in one corner by a large stick, waiting to get fixed.

The damage is widespread and waiting for cleanup to be complete is an exercise in patience for many. Blue tarps still cover many a rooftop and tree debris still lays scattered.

The tornado displaced hundreds of families in the area. Some are still staying in hotels.

The United Way of the Piedmont said it has already helped more than 110 displaced or otherwise affected families.

Cleanup crews told 7News they expect cleanup to take several weeks longer in some neighborhoods. They said it could take several months longer in others.

For the Hendersons, though, life will continue as they piece back together their beloved home.

“The important thing, I thought,” said Alice Henderson, “is we needed a new roof anyway and now the insurance will pay for it.”