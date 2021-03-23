Neighbors in Pebble Creek upset over new proposed subdivision; calling on county’s planning commission to reconsider

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – More growth could be on the way to Greenville County, only this time it’s a proposal for the Pebble Creek area. The development will be discussed at a public meeting with the county’s Planning Commission Wednesday night.

“This seems like an unwise, really risky decision,” said Daniel Worden. That’s how he describes the plan for a new housing development in the Pebble Creek area of Taylors.

“It seems like this is extreme risk, extreme danger to the residents,” Worden said. “Not only of our specific community, but this is going to increase the traffic volume on all of the related roads.”

The Roberts Farm subdivision would put 147 homes on 42 acres of land right in the heart of Pebble Creek.

Worden and his neighbors said the infrastructure is already inadequate.

“We’re just really concerned about placing more strain, more traffic, and increasing cars on an intersection that has already caused multiple deaths,” Worden explained. “And it’s just beyond… It’s already incapable of handling the capacity that’s there.”

The Department of Transportation agrees. A spokesperson tells 7 News the intersection of Mountain Creek Church Road and State Road 253 is a problem area.

Leta Krieger lives right next to the plot of land included in the proposal.

She said traffic is an issue but she has other concerns too.

“So, this whole land is subsiding and they’re still planning to build 65 townhomes directly behind us,” explained Krieger.

She said she moved to Greenville because it was green, and that she doesn’t want to see it more congested.

“And as everyone knows, we’re all prepared to have it developed,” Krieger said. “But there are so many different ways to do that without destroying all of the environment and adding to this much traffic.”

Worden said he sees development as a positive thing for the community, if it’s beneficial in all aspects.

“In a way that the infrastructure can handle and in a way that improves the quality of life,” Worden explained. “But this is directly affecting folks safety, folks livelihood, and not just in our specific community, but the entire area.”

Greenville County’s Planning Commission will vote on the proposed Roberts Farm development Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. You can find a link to that ZOOM meeting here.