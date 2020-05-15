New amenities coming to an Upstate park after victimized several times

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–An Anderson County Park that has been victimized by vandals, will now get a face lift valued at over $300,000. It’s the first step in a master plan.

When you think of Dolly Cooper Park, the water may be the first thing that comes to mind. Now County leaders said they’ve started the plan that will enhance water recreation, and other areas of the park.

Some say they enjoy being on the water, while others say they find peace on the disc golf course that sits on the 45 acres of land.

“I like it. It’s a nice little exercise and a competitive thing,” said Emery Barner, park goer.

Unfortunately, vandals have disturbed the park’s peace in the past. Now people want change.

“Maybe a dog park with you know the little dog obstacles,” said Chase Crowe, park goer.

“I guess you could have more areas for kids stuff because I don’t really see swing sets. Stuff like that for more family kind of stuff,” Barner said.

Anderson County leaders said the first phase of the master plan will bring major redevelopments.

“We’re in the process of beginning to grade out for our 1500 foot ADA approved walking trail that will be paved and go in and off the river a little bit,” said Jimmy Davis, Anderson County Councilmen, District 6.

For water lovers, they plan to rebuild the boardwalk and enhance the kayak launch area which are also ADA approved.

Anderson County delegates were able to pull water and park recreation funds to start the project.

A sub-fueling station for Anderson County Sheriff cars will be included, which they hope will keep crime under control.

County leaders said as of right now, the improvements will not increase your property taxes.

“Representative West Cox and Senator Richard Cash helped us get this money into the northern part of the County, where we can make these improvements and not cost the taxpayers any increases on their property taxes,” Davis said.

Davis said more changes are coming. A committee is making a list of items requested by residents, and they’re considering things like playgrounds, natural areas, and more sports.

Davis tells 7 News, a baseball field will be ready to use by fall.

“We know we can’t do everything at one time, but we have to start somewhere. So we’re going to complete this master planning process. We’re going to get this walking trail in place and improve the kayak launch. And this is really going to be a special place,” Davis said.

These are all enhancements park goers hope will keep criminals away.

“Hopefully keep scaring people off from doing bad things,” Crowe said.

County leaders are welcoming more ideas from the public. They said there will be more opportunities for you to give input online and in-person.

County Councilmen said the path to the trail is already laid out, and they expect construction to begin within the next 60 days. As for the water recreation enhancements, a contract was just approved this week.