New arrest made after death of pregnant woman; family members honor her life

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–A pregnant woman’s family is speaking out after a man suspected in her death, has been denied bond in Anderson County.

Sabrina Lowery was 37-weeks pregnant when she was shot and killed at her home near Belton back in February.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Ronnie Albert Dion Gaddis was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Laurens County around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We had Sabrina in our lives for 21 years. And it is very hard to get up every day and know we can’t talk to her and we can’t see her anymore,” said Denise Hamby, Lowery’s Aunt.

“You can’t give her back to us. They took her and they can’t give her back. Nothing that can happen to them will ever make it right, because they can never give her back to us,” Hamby added.

Gaddis was has been charged with murder, death to a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of attempted armed robbery. These charges are for Lowery’s murder and the death of her unborn child.

A second suspect in this case, Russell Calhoun, was killed by Illinois Police back in August.

“One thing I can remember about her is the way she could always make me laugh. Not just me, anybody. As soon as she started laughing, she had a contagious laugh,” said Kristen Woodruff, Sabrina Lowery’s Best Friend.

Woodruff said her best friend would light up every room she entered.

Her aunt said Lowery was outgoing and a lover of life, the beach, and bingo. In fact, playing a game of bingo is one of the last things Hamby remembers before Lowery died.

“That was the last time I got to actually see her and spend time with her was when she came and played bingo that night,” Hamby said.

Now that love has inspired Hamby to open up a bingo hall called, “Breezy Beach Bingo”, in Greenville County. Breezy is Lowery’s nickname.

“We have decided to open up a charitable Bingo for Upstate Animal Rescue in memory of Sabrina,” Hamby said.

The family hopes the bingo hall will keep Lowery’s memory alive forever, but even greater, they’re praying for peace, positivity, and closure once and for all.

“That’s all I want. Her memory to live on. And I want her to be honored. She deserved that, and the men that’s involved, I do pray they do all come forward,” Hamby said.

Anderson County Deputies also said Tamell Nash was also shot and killed outside of that home. We’re also told this case is still actively under investigation.

As for the bingo hall, it’s set to be completed by the end of the month.