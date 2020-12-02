New diversified businesses flock to Anderson Co., bringing hundreds of jobs

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–COVID-19 may have halted a lot of things, but not economic development in Anderson County. Hundreds of jobs are hitting the market rapidly.

Construction has been popping up everywhere in multiple areas of Anderson County.

“Covid really never slowed down our economic development efforts in terms of manufacturing and research and development. As a matter of fact, it’s almost ramped up,” said Rusty Burns, Anderson County Administrator.

Anderson County has extended their welcome mat to companies like Techtronic Industries, also known as TTI. They recently invested $135 million dollars on an expansion in Anderson County. The expansion will bring 625 jobs, according to documents obtained by the County.

“Also yesterday, Red Bullet Inc., is going to create plastics manufacturing company and they’re going to hire 131 people and they’re going to pay them around $27/$28 an hour,” Burns said.

Anderson County leaders also said the Line Five company is also coming to Anderson County. The company invested $250 million and will bring 60 jobs over the next five years. Those jobs are averaging $17.70 an hour with benefits.

Burns said other smaller expansions and other diversified jobs are popping up too, including at Electrolux and Michelin.

“The economy has been good, but we know there are people in Anderson County who are hurting who worked in restaurants. But the good thing is, there are about four or five, six, seven, eight places that you can go get a job right now. Right now today. TTI being one of them,” Burns said.

“Michelin is looking for employees. First Quality, and we’re going to have some more good news coming out of First Quality here pretty soon. So if you are looking for a job, this is a good chance to get a job,” Burns said.

The Worklink Workforce Development said the unemployment rate is 3.6%, and is steadily on the decline.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to make a recovery a little bit more quickly then other parts of the state even,” said Trent Acker, Executive Director, Worklink Workforce Development Board.

Anderson County has the 13th lowest unemployment rate in the state. Although the county said it’s a good time for anyone to get a job, they’re still working towards one goal.

“That was 4.3% in September, and 3.6% in October. So, month after month, we’re seeing a steady decline in the unemployment rate which is really encouraging in our area,” Acker said.

“Because our purpose is not to get as much tax money as we can, but to get all of these people working so they can afford houses cars, and send their kids to school and get them off the free lunch program, that’s just the council’s philosophy,” Burns said.

The county said they’re working with several non-profits to ensure that anyone who wants a job, and doesn’t have transportation, will get assistance. Anderson County is working with several non-profits to make it happen now.

They’re also pushing to help those who have been released out of jail, with gainful employment.

“We have done this but not in an organized fashion of helping people get out of jail..prison, re-enter the workforce. We just hired a coordinator for that program that is paid for by a federal grant,” Burns said.

“So we’re trying to help people when they get out of prison join the workforce. So far, we’ve had some wonderful employers assist us. And these are not entry level, you go scrap grease off the floor types of jobs, but some pretty good jobs,” Burns added.

Individuals interested in joining the TTI team, should visit the company’s careers webpage.

For more questions about businesses and industries in Anderson County, visit the Economic Development.