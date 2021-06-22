New dog park set to open at Anderson County P.A.W.S., will bring other community activities

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–Giant paw prints will soon be seen at the Anderson County P.A.W.S. facility. Construction is underway at PAWS, for a brand-new dog park.

“We started a fundraiser probably two years ago now for our dog park and it is finally underway, and it’s really coming along great. We’re super excited,” said Dr. Kim Sanders, Director & Veterinarian at Anderson County P.A.W.S.

“So each little paw park will be a separate dog park. So it will have ten separate fenced in areas where people can come and bring their dog to play or come and try our dogs out, or even bring their own to see if they’re a good match with one of our shelter dogs,” Dr. Sanders said.

Sanders said eventually, they hope to offer beginner dog training classes, and agility courses. The outdoor facility will have things for everyone to do, including those who do not have a pet.

“I think I’m most excited about the amphitheater. Maybe get some dog trainers out here, have a movie night, maybe even a trivia night to bring everybody together and just have a good time down here,” said Randi Ashley, Adoption Supervisor at Anderson County P.A.W.S.

“The amphitheater should seat close to 85 to 100 people. And it’s been completed thus far,” Dr. Sanders said. “So we’re going to have a fantastic amphitheater so that we can have movie nights. We can have yoga, you know all kinds of fun activities for the kids and people around. And then we’re going to have a great covered porch, you know just a back porch, good spot just come out if you’re working around here. Come over eat your lunch, hang out. Then eventually, we’ll have a really nice walking trail too,” Dr. Sanders explained.

The walking trail will surround the back half of the shelter’s 11 acres of land.

“We sit on 11 acres and so the trail will cover the back half of the shelter eventually. And that will just be a great spot to come out and exercise, bring your own dog for a walk, just kind of get out and enjoy nature some,” Dr. Sanders said.

“It’s not always about the animals. It’s about the people as well, and if we’re not serving those people, then we can’t help the animals,” she said.

“It was a need that we had. You know, we didn’t have very much as far as a dog park went. We didn’t have a safe place where people could come and see our dogs or bring their dogs and so I knew that was a need. And then obviously just being in this community, we knew we needed a place where people could come that would be safe and friendly, where they could just kind of hang out and spend some time as well,” Dr. Sanders said.

“I feel like the dog park will have more people here and we’ll be able to educate people more, talk with people more and it’ll actually make people come over to this side of town to visit us,” Ashley said.

The project is set to be complete at the end of September. Sanders said the $300,000 project has been funded through fundraising and donations.