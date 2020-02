DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 08: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 08, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSPA) – NASCAR driver Ryan Newman continues to “show great improvement” after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500, according to Roush Fenway.

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement: pic.twitter.com/66rToCHGsj — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

Roush Fenway Racing released an the update on its driver about just before noon Wednesday. The update went on to say Newman “is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center.”

Additionally, Newman has been “joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”