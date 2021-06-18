NFL Pro, Clemson Alum donates hundreds of shoes to neighborhood in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)–NFL pro, Bradley Pinion, gave back to the Anderson County community on Friday.

Pinion, and his wife partnered with Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM), and Joy Comes, to give shoes and socks to kids at the Belton Woods Apartments. The giveaway was a part of a summer food distribution program, called Summer Food for Kids.

“So this area is low-income, and we have a lot of students that are from low income school, live in this neighborhood, and so we get to partner with them and provide the needs,” said Kelly Fortner, Leadership Team, Joy Comes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer, had 400 pairs of shoes to give out to the community.

“Yeah, so this is an area that my wife grew up in. She’s from Pickens County, so right around the corner, and the whole Anderson, Pickens, Oconee, Clemson area has honestly given so much to me throughout my career, when I played at Clemson and so much support, that I just felt God calling on my heart to give back to this whole entire area,” Pinion said. “Really just showing God’s light, is what me and my wife want to do. We’re huge Christians and we love sharing that God loves everybody, no matter your circumstance, no matter your situation, no matter where you came from,” he said.

“It’s important that these kids have the nutrition that they need, but more importantly it’s important for them to be loved and ministered to by this group,” said Kristi-King Brock, Executive Director for Anderson Interfaith Ministries.

One mom said through the kind acts, a huge burden was lifted.

“Thank you for taking that one little thing off my mind, and thank you for encouraging my little boy to keep trying in football,” said Cicily Demory, parent.

Pinion said he hopes everyone feels the love of God with each pair.

“A new pair of shoes can do a lot for me, so I know it can do a lot for other people too. But honestly, just God’s love. That they’re cared for, and that they’re loved and that God loves them most importantly,” Pinion said.

AIM said it will continue to giveaway the shoes at each of its Summer Food for Kids sites until the 400 pairs are gone. The organizations will be set up at 10 different complexes every Friday during the Summer.

To see how you can help or donate, click here.