No injuries reported after shooting report at Crabtree Valley Mall, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said no injuries have been reported after a report of a shooting in Crabtree Valley Mall.

The shooting was reported just after 8:45 p.m. A large police presence quickly descended on Crabtree Valley Mall.

Just before 11 p.m., Raleigh police said no injuries had been reported. However, they also said “the parties involved are known to one another.”

The report prompted an evacuation. Officials said the incident happened near the Macy’s store and that at least five shots were fired and a trail of blood was observed. When reports first came in, an employee who picked up the phone at Belk’s said the store was locked down.