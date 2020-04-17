North Carolina reports 5,859 COVID-19 cases, 152 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of deaths being blamed on the coronavirus in North Carolina continues to grow as the new total hit 152 on Friday, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The increase of 21 deaths from Thursday’s report is the second-largest increase for the state amid the pandemic.

Along with the increase in deaths, the overall number of cases sharply increased by 394 from Thursday to 5,859.

Mecklenberg County has 1,136 and 21 reported deaths. Wake County is reporting 566 cases and three deaths.

Hospitalizations dropped by 23 patients to 429.

Friday’s numbers come a day after President Donald Trump revealed a three-phase plan to reopen America.

Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

“We are not going to open all at once,” Trump said during his Thursday briefing.

In response to that call, Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement that read:

“Yesterday I laid out what’s required for North Carolina’s path to gradual re-opening, and it’s good the White House has shared similar guidance, but we still need the federal government to help with testing and personal protective equipment. We will continue working with our federal and local partners to beat this virus, protect people’s health and recover our economy.”