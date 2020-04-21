North Carolina reports 6,951 COVID-19 cases, 213 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported 34 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday – marking the deadliest day for the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 213 deaths are being attributed to COVID-19 aross 93 counties.

Eighty-five percent of North Carolina’s coronavirus-related deaths are those ages 65+.

Nursing homes and care facilities have reported at least 89 deaths.

The confirmed number of cases is now 6,951 from 83,331 completed tests, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

Hospitalizations continued its up-and-down trend by spiking to 427 on Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

