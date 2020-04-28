North Carolina reports 9,568 COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s number of coronavirus-related deaths increased by 36, bringing the total to 342, health officials announced Tuesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the state has 9,568 confirmed cases. A total of 112,752 tests have been completed.
Hospitalizations moved up from 473 on Monday to 463 on Tuesday.
Mecklenburg County has 1,519 confirmed cases and 43 deaths. Wake County has 769 cases and 15 deaths.
A total of 86-percent of deaths associated with the virus are patients over the age of 65.
Of the confirmed cases, 40 percent are individuals ages 25-49.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 8. The next day, he announced public schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year.