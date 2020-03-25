North Carolina reports first COVID-19 related deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported the state’s first COVID-19 related deaths.

Health officials said a Cabarrus County patient in their late seventies, who had underlying medical conditions, died from COVID-19 complications on March 24.

Additionally, a person from Virginia, who was traveling through North Carolina, has died from COVID-19 complications. No further information regarding the deceased patients was made available.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. This is a stark warning that for some people COVID-19 is a serious illness. All of us must do our part to stop the spread by staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

As of Wednesday morning, health officials said there are 504 cases of COVID-19 across North Carolina. The number of cases stood at 398 on Tuesday.

The state said a total of 10,489 tests have been completed – close to 2,000 additional tests as compared to Tuesday.

Number of COVID-19 tests completed in North Carolina