RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – North Carolina state health officials will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 2:00 p.m.

State Health Director and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Tilson and Director of NC Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry will be speaking at the briefing.

There are 636 known cases of coronavirus across the state as of March 26.