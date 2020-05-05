North Carolina surpasses 12,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 12,256

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina saw 22 coronavirus-related deaths within a 24 hour period, according to the latest North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

The 12,256 confirmed cases — up 408 cases from Monday– are in 99 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Avery County is the only county in North Carolina without a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19.

The state is now reporting 452 COVID-19 related deaths, 22 more than reported on Monday.

The number of people currently hospitalized is up to 534, a total of 36 more than Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order is currently set to expire in on May 8.