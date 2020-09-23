NTSB Report: Pilot decisions during attempted landing caused Dale Earnhardt, Jr. plane crash

A member of the National Transportation Safety Board looks at the wreckage of a plane that Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter and two pilots and a dog were on when it crash landed Thursday at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Earnhardt Jr. will take the weekend off from broadcasting to be with his wife and daughter after the crash near Bristol Motor Speedway. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)

CARTER COUNTY, TENN. (WJHL) – Several decisions made by the pilots flying a plane carrying NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. caused the aircraft to crash at Elizabethton Municipal Airport a year ago, according to a report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday.

According to the report, the crash was caused by the pilot’s decision to continue landing despite an “unstabilized” approach, which caused the plane to bounce several times during the attempted landing. The bounced landing led to a loss of control of the craft, the report said, which in turn led to the plane’s crash landing.

The report also said that the pilot failed to deploy speedbrakes during touchdown, an action that could have prevented the plane from leaving the runway.

The plane’s two pilots reported to NTSB investigators in a preliminary report that they attempted a “go-around” (a common maneuver used by pilots to discontinue one landing and attempt another landing), but the “airplane did not respond as expected.”

The final report says that the pilots should have attempted the go-around before touching down, but they continued the landing even though they recognized that their approach was “unstable.”

You can read the report below:

The plane landed in a fiery crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport last year. The plane’s two pilots were able to escape along with the Earnhardt family as flames overtook the aircraft, leaving a charred husk on Highway 91 for several hours afterward.

Preliminary reports released soon after the crash indicated that the plane bounced at least twice before “coming down hard” on the right-wing landing gear. Videos of the incident show the plane speeding down the runway with the wing trailing on the asphalt and smoke billowing behind it.

The failed landing sent the plane beyond the runway, through a patch of grass and a chain-link fence and over a 25-foot-wide creek before it came to a rest about 400 feet away from the runway.

The plane’s landing gear and nose gear separated as it came to a rest near Highway 91, and a fire began spreading through the aircraft as its pilots and passengers fled from the wreckage.

Earnhardt Jr. received treatment at Johnson City Medical Center for minor injuries. None of the other four occupants – or the racer’s dog – were seriously injured in the incident.