ELBERT COUNTY, GA (WSPA) — The National Weather Service confirmed Monday’s severe storms resulted in an EF-1 tornado in Elbert County, Georgia.

NWS said the tornado began and ended in Elberton with an estimated peak wind of 105 mph.

NWS noted a warehouse along Bowman Hwy suffered the most significant damage from the tornado.

Collapse at landscaping business on Bowman Highway in Elbert County, GA, May 3, 2021. (From: Elbert Co. Emergency Services)

Collapse at landscaping business on Bowman Highway in Elbert County, GA, May 3, 2021. (From: Elbert Co. Emergency Services)

Collapse at landscaping business on Bowman Highway in Elbert County, GA, May 3, 2021. (From: Elbert Co. Emergency Services)

Collapse at landscaping business on Bowman Highway in Elbert County, GA, May 3, 2021. (From: Elbert Co. Emergency Services)

Monday’s severe weather also left behind damage in Abbeville and Greenwood counties.