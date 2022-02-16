Oconee Co. man still missing a year after disappearance; family desperate for answers

OCONEE CO, S.C. (WSPA) – Tuesday marked one year since 36-year-old Joshua Scott Ivester was last seen by his family.

Oconee County deputies said on February 15th, 2021, Ivester left a house on Wagener Circle in Wahalla with a friend earlier in the day, then went to a different home near Rock Crusher Road where he was last seen.

His wife, Tasha Ivester, said not a day goes by where she doesn’t question if he’s alive or not.

“We’re just sitting here wondering like, are we going to get a phone call today, tomorrow?” Ivester said.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve had a handful of people submit tips, but nothing that’s led to significant clue.

“Some of those leads have taken us outside of Oconee County, so you know, we will go anywhere certainly to be to provide the family some answers to locate Josh,” Public Information Officer Jimmy Watt said. “Our number one goal in any investigation is to solve the case, to be able to tell josh’s family what we know and to be able to provide answers for them.”

Now a year later, both the sheriff’s office and Ivester’s family said they are not giving up on this search and are asking for your help

“Not only is his family missing him, I’m missing him, he’s got two kids. He’s got a 5-year-old little boy and he’s got a little girl that’s 6 months that’s never seen her daddy”, Ivester said. “If anybody knows anything, just to come forward, because if it was their loved one they’d want the same.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case for any tip that leads to Josh’s location.

If you have any information on this case, you can submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers website.