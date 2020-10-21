Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office corporal gives back outside his normal line of duty

WESTMINSTER, SC (WSPA)–An Oconee County Sheriff’s Office corporal is taking back the streets of Westminster, not only in the line of duty, but also outside of his uniform. Through a non-profit, Corporal Charles Mulwee, is helping many in need.

“A lot of law enforcement officers get complacent and they just want to do the protect part, because of the public’s views of us. But I choose to do the protect and serve part. I lean more to the serve part, because it’s on my heart,” Corporal Mulwee said.

Corporal Mulwee wears a badge by day, and by night, the founder’s hat for his non-profit organization called, the Community Tree Center.

It’s an organization he started this year, after seeing the city stricken with poverty and crime.

“Because I am a law enforcement officer, I saw spike in youth crime right here in this town. We’ve had a lot of drug issues right here in this town, and I know there’s a lot of poverty right here in this town, so it’s a no-brainer,” Corporal Mulwee said.

Mulwee has been in law enforcement for 15-years. He was once at Clemson University. For the last eight-years, he has been with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Since his time in Oconee County, he has committed a lot of time as a public servant by coaching teams in the community and giving out clothes, toys, and food to many families.

“This year, we’ve ramped up and doing a lot more programs. We’ve had a plate sale that we just did this past Saturday. We have a breakfast sale coming December the 5th to raise money for the toys,” Mulwee said.

The Community Tree Center also host self-defense and sex education classes, as well. Now Corporal Mulwee hopes his center will be the aid to more broken homes.

“We’re not open every day this year, because of the pandemic. Hopefully once there’s a vaccine and then next summer, once the pandemic has hopefully gone away, we’ll have an afterschool program, august of 2021,” Mulwee said.

The plan is to open afterschool, at least three days a week and take children on outings on the weekends. They will also have free sports and reading camps. It’s all things Mayor Brian Ramey said is needed.

“Westminster is a small town, but we’re like everyone else. We got kids that have nothing to do after school. A lot of kids are not involved with afterschool athletes. A lot of them don’t have parents to help them with their school work. And I think it’s a benefit to our community, especially because we don’t have the same opportunities here in a small town that some of the bigger towns do, and Officer Mulwee is bringing that to our town,” Mayor Ramey said.

“We got the backing behind him. Everybody in the community is behind what he is doing, and what he stands for. The volunteers who have joined him and working with the organization are doing a fantastic job,” Mayor Ramey added.

Corporal Mulwee said before he started his career, his family struggled, which is the foundation of why he has been motivated to give back outside his uniform.

“To show the community that all police officers that where that badge and uniform, we aren’t bad people,” Mulwee said. I’m trying to let folks know, once we come out of that uniform, we’re human and normal just like you are,” he added.

The Community Tree Center has five events left for the year. They’re planning a big coat giveaway on November 7th. The organization is welcoming any coat donations or financial contributions. To help with their efforts, call 203-998-8609 or email them at communitytree1@gmail.com.

You can also visit the the Community Tree Center at 220 East Main Street, Westminster, SC.