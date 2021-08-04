Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office launches “The Deputy Podcast” to spark community engage

Oconee County, SC (WSPA)–The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has launched its first-ever podcast, as a new way to engage with you at home.

The online radio show is called, “The Deputy–The Official Podcast of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, S.C. Deputies said the show is a way to continue outreach efforts with people in the community.

“This is just really another good way of reaching our citizens that have the technology in their hands with their phones. They can download the podcast, and listen to information that the Sheriff, Jimmy, and others are sharing and trying engage the community more and tell them more of what we’re about and what our responsibilities are, what our capabilities are,” said Captain Jeff Underwood, Uniform Patrol Division, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Last year, the Sheriff and I had some discussions on how to increase our outreach with our citizens beyond our social media sites and our website,” says Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Office and the host of The Deputy Podcast. “Part of that discussion morphed into several feature stories that we have released since late in the summer of last year. Another aspect of that discussion was the recording and distribution of podcasts and after a lot of work, we are happy to announce that our podcasts are now up and running.”

Watt had his share of wearing a headset many years ago.

“With the media background that I have, this is probably something that excites me because this is kind of like going back in the day when I was doing radio interviews. And so it’s part of my background and who I am.” Watt said. “It’s taking advantage of the technology that’s there and providing another way to outreach to our citizens besides what we’ve usually done which has been either through press releases through our website or our social media sites.”

Every two weeks, “The Deputy”, will be uploaded through a hosting site called Buzzsprout. The show will focus on the people, and the operations that make up the agency.

“We have several of the main podcast directories that our podcast are on, including Apple Podcast, and Spotify, Google Podcast, among many others,” Watt said.

Watt and Underwood used to do radio together years ago.

“It was a lot of fun putting the headsets back on for a little while,” Underwood said. “I hope to get some of the other deputies involved and give them the opportunity to talk about their specialties’ and what they focus on, whether it’s K9 officers or traffic control teams, those types of officers that have a lot of expertise in specific areas, they can give the citizens a lot of information.”

Listeners can also hear about new laws, changes, and other things impacting their communities. The Open Carry with Training Law is one that will be highlighted on the show airing August 9.

“In the case with the Open Carry with Training Act, we wanted to do a special edition because this is a brand new law and we felt like there were going to be a lot of people who may have questions about specifics of the law, what they can do and could not do,” Watt said. “I want citizens and whomever listens to enjoy it. I want to use it for educational purposes, and the various of things that are out that law enforcement is involved in.”

Watt said the show will not only keep people informed, but allow them to get to the officers as humans.

“Law enforcement officers are mothers and fathers, their aunts and uncles, their children and grandchildren. law enforcement officers are human beings, so if we can put the human perspective on the podcast or the feature stories that we’ve done, I hope can do that because what affects us in our community or what effects everybody in a community, certainly does affect us,” Watt said.

“People can put names to at least voices and then maybe ask to talk to that person when they call the sheriff’s office,” Underwood said.

The Deputy has been downloaded via podcasting sites such as Spotify, Google Podcast, Deezer and iHeart Radio. The Deputy podcast can also be heard and downloaded on the internet at https://theofficialocsoscpodcast.buzzsprout.com/. The online address for a particular podcast and the podcast website will also be shared in posts on the Sheriff’s Office official Twitter and Facebook sites.

Podcasts will remain online for 90 days.