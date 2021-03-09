Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office sees uptick in scams amid pandemic and after natural disaster

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– The Oconee County Sheriff said they’ve seen an uptick in a variety of scams during the pandemic. Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said anytime a natural disaster occurs, the agency sees an increase.

With the pandemic, Crenshaw said scammers see it as another opportunity to target people.

Whether it’s in a text message, on the phone, or at your front door, Crenshaw said scammers are finding a variety of ways to act on schemes.

“In many cases like this, that we’ve seen in the past, someone gains entry into your home, distracts you while others are either stealing property outside or either they’ll come in,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

“The two most recent scams involve, one– of someone going door-to-door, claiming to be a representative of Duke Energy or Duke Power taking some type of poll trying to gain access into a citizens’ home,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

The scammer was unsuccessful, because the victim did the right thing.

“Duke does not send anyone door to door to take any type of poll. Encouraging citizens, if they do have someone come to their door, never let anyone into your home without verifying their identification. Who they are, what agency or what business their with,” Sheriff Crenshaw said. “We’ve seen variations, whether it’s Duke Power, whether it’s representing a local business, a local gas authority, local electrical company, a water company those types of things. Anything to try to deceive citizens to gain entry into that home.”

In another recent case, Crenshaw said a person received a text message from someone saying they were behind on their vehicle property taxes, and if the victim did not send an iTunes gift card, their cars would be repossessed. It’s a similar type of cell phone scam Kristie Martinez said she receives all the time.

“I usually get a phone call from the social security office administration saying that my social security number has been fraudulently used,” Martinez said.

She has installed an app on her phone to detect fake callers.

“If you don’t know the number, don’t answer it, or answer it but hang up immediately, that would be my best choice,” Martinez said.

After last year’s tornado, Crenshaw said they’ve seen other schemes like repair and contractor scams.

“We’ve also seen instances where someone shows up claiming to be selling windows, to be selling a great deal on roofing your home or paving your driveway. Or painting your home, and they’ll come in and offer you this ridiculously low price to get you in talking with them, while others are stealing items from the home,” Sheriff Crenshaw said. “I guess the first thing to remember, is if it sounds to good to be true, then it is. Don’t fall for any type of scam to where someone is offering you something at a reduced price,” he said.

He also said to never give out your personal information.

“Never give out personal information over the telephone, to anyone that reveals your identity, name, social security number, date of birth, bank account numbers. In addition to that, never send anyone any type of gift card or cash card or visa card, to pay any type of bill,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

Here are some other safety tips for your protection:

· In some instances, representatives from private companies may be working in your area on behalf of Duke Energy. If they do not have an official identification card, ask for their name and the reason for their visit, and then contact Duke Energy to verify the information.

· Do not let anyone into your home unless you have verified their identity, or you have scheduled the visit through Duke Energy in advance.

· Call 911 immediately if you believe the person is an imposter.

· Duke Energy does not charge customers for tree-trimming work performed in your area that falls within our scope of work.

For those who try to swindle others out of their hard-earned cash, both Sheriff Crenshaw and Martinez has this message for you.

“Be citizens. Do the right thing. Work. If you want to get money, work. Just like everybody else does,” Martinez said.

“You need to be in jail. These people, anybody that preys on someone because of an emotional situation, or because someone is a senior citizen, this is what prison is made for,” Sheriff Crenshaw explained.

Crenshaw said many of these scams are under reported, that’s why he said if you are a victim, you are encouraged to contact law enforcement so they can investigate.

Sheriff office officials also said Duke Energy is not conducting any polls. However, occasionally, they may send employees or contractors to perform meter work, etc. Crenshaw said in those cases, you should always verify the person.