Oconee County deputies searching for missing Westminster woman

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies in Oconee County are searching for a missing 41-year-old Westminster woman.

According to the sheriff’s office, Renee Rowland King was reported missing on July 20 by her boyfriend, who last saw her during the evening of July 17.

King was last seen wearing a blue button up collar shirt and blue jean shorts. She is described as 4’11” with brown/red hair and tattoos on her right shoulder and the back of her left calf.

Since she was reported missing, investigators have spoken with a witness who reported seeing a woman matching King’s description at a convenience store on Toccoa Highway on July 28. Another witness reported seeing King walking in the city limits of Westminster on July 31.

Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.