OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 49-year-old Oconee County woman was charged with second degree arson Tuesday.

According to SLED, Andrea Dawn Sabino, of Seneca, was arrested in connection with a fire on November 15 at a home on Foxfire Court in Seneca.

SLED’s investigation into the fire was requested by Seneca Police.

Sabino was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center with $25,000.